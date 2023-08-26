Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St., will host a Second Thursday Pot Luck Supper on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
Those attending should take their own place setting and a dish to share if possible. Drinks are provided.
Organizers said since September is designed as Apple Month, those attending might have an apple recipe to share.
Game room with church staff supervision for children 4 and older is available after the meal.
Future pot lucks are scheduled for Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.
