Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52's weekly public dinner this week is Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. with dine-in or carry-out service.
This week's menu choices include baked or beer-batter haddock $15; spaghetti and meatballs, $10; or country-style barbecued spare ribs, $12.
All proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52's Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans' Benevolent Fund.
Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville. Carry-out orders may be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 Saturday after 2 p.m.