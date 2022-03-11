Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.