Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52’s Saturday dinners for this week include baked or beer-battered haddock, and spaghetti with meatballs. The featured dinner will be smoked pulled pork. Meals include choice of baked or mashed potatoes or freshly cut french fries, coleslaw and dessert.
Takeout orders may be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 today after 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52’s Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans’ Benevolent Fund. Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Rd., Meadville.
