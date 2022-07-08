Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52’s weekly public dinner is set for Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The dining room is available for dine-in or carry-out meals. All proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52’s Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans’ Benevolent Fund.
This week’s menu choices include baked or beer battered haddock for $15, and spaghetti and meatballs $10. The featured dinner is a shrimp basket for $15. Beverages are just $1.
Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville. Carry-out orders may be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 Saturday after 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.