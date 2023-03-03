Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52’s Saturday dinners for this week include baked or beer-batter haddock, spaghetti and meatballs, fried shrimp basket or beef tips over noodles. Meals include choice of baked potato or freshly cut french fries, coleslaw and dessert.
Carry-out orders may be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 Saturday after 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52’s Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans’ Benevolent Fund.
Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville.
