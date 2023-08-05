Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52’s Saturday dinners for this week include baked or beer-batter haddock, and spaghetti with meatballs. The featured dinner will be a fired shrimp basket.
Carry-out orders may be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 today after 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52’s Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans’ Benevolent Fund.
Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville.
