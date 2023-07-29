Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...These counties in Ohio: Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wood and Wyandot. In northwest Pennsylvania: Crawford and Erie Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall are expected through the predawn hours of Saturday morning. Rainfall rates may reach or exceed one inch per hour at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&