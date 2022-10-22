Crawford County Pomona Grange will award one $500 scholarship at the Dec. 3 quarterly meeting at Hayfield Grange. The application is available from Susan Tau, secretary.
The scholarship is made available to any child furthering their education in any four-year college or a technical school of their choice. Eligible candidates must be under 25 years of age, an active member in good standing of Crawford County Pomona Grange or a child or grandchild of any Crawford County Pomona Grange member in good standing, and presently enrolled in college.
The applicant is also to write a brief statement summarizing their objective to further their education, their accomplishments, and their activities in Grange, school, church or other activities. Applicants must have completed one semester in their course of study. Award recipients may receive the award twice throughout their college career.
Applicants will be judged on citizenship, personality, general worthiness, neatness of application and financial need. The award will be forwarded to the student at the beginning of the second semester.
Applications are due to Secretary Susan Tau, 14687 West Road, Saegertown, PA 16433 by Nov. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.