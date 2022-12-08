Crawford County Pomona Grange
The Dec. 3 Crawford County Pomona Grange meeting was hosted by Hayfield Grange.
Lecturer Arvilla Allen introduced Linda Murdock and Pastor Alice McClymonds from Faith Geneva United Methodist Church with the portrayal of the birth of Jesus Christ. They concluded the program with the singing of "O Little Town of Bethlehem" and "Silent Night."
Conneaut Area FFA students Camile Turner, Jessica Pelc and Sarah Lasko told of their activities in the chapter. Turner is a sophomore and secretary of the FFA. She showed market sheep and breeding rabbits. Jessica is a senior and has only been in FFA for two years. She participated in square dancing at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, where she learned more of the importance of agriculture.
Sarah Lasko is vice president of the chapter and told of the activities of the chapter. They attended spring and fall roundups and there were six students who participated in the spring public speaking contest. They will be going to the Farm Show where several of the students will receive the first-year jackets. Lasko and three others from the chapter will be receiving the Keystone Degree. The chapter will have two square dance teams competing at the 2023 Farm Show. Lasko showed market beef, breeding beef and will have a market lamb. She expressed appreciation to the Grange for its support of the FFA program.
Debbie Merritt, Grange Fair Exhibit chairman, presented the first-place trophy to Arvilla Allen, Atlantic Grange. Hayfield received second and Rundells, third. There were also two Pomona displays. Judges were Ken and Kathy Amman, Mercer County, and Terry Pattison, Erie County.
There were three community organizations also exhibiting: Crawford County 4-H Council, French Creek Community Theater and Crawford County Farm Bureau.
The 2022 Attendance Award was presented to Master Michael Tau, Hayfield Grange, with 41 percent of their membership signing the register. Pictures of the Grange displays were presented to the three Granges.
Master Tau presented the 2022 Pomona Scholarship to Arvilla Allen on behalf of Gladys Anderson. Anderson is the daughter of Rob and Irene Anderson and granddaughter of DeWayne and Mary Horne, Atlantic Grange. She is enrolled in Dordt University, Sioux Center, Iowa, in agriculture studying animal science. She may further her education to become a large-animal veterinarian.
Chester Tau gave a legislative report in the absence of Chairman Sherman Allen. This spring, the House overwhelmingly approved House Bill 746 which would have ended the use of taxpayer-funded vehicles among both House members and senators. However, the Senate failed to act on the bill before the end of the session. Act 126 of 2022 adds land banks to the list of entities that can be a conservator under the successful Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act. Act 125 of 2022 modernizes operations of land banks by allowing land bank boards to count both virtual and physical attendees for a quorum. The new law also allows land banks to enter into partnerships, joint ventures and other collaborations for the conversion of blighted properties to housing for homeless individuals. Finally, the law exempts land bank transfers from state or local realty transfer tax. The General Assembly set the statutorily mandated minimum profit margin for the Pennsylvania Lottery at 20 percent until June 30, 2024. Act 137 of 2022 will extend this 20 percent profit margin another five years until June 30, 2029. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding residents that enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act will begin May 3, 2023.
“Welcome” was given by Michael Tau, master of Hayfield Grange. “Response” was given by Arlene Mattera, Pomona Executive Committee.
Richard Mangel, state overseer, reported that there are changes being made on the state level with the election of Matt Espenshade as master. The first executive committee was held recently. The Grange News will reflect some changes in the upcoming issue. New directors for Youth, Community Service, and Membership and Family Activities will be appointed. Carrie Nace will remain as legislative director.
Virginia Mangel, past state flora, stated she was honored to serve in that position.
Chaplain Nancy Holler gave the devotions which included readings of “Ukrainian Christmas,” “What Really Matters,” “Christmas Wonder,” and “Traditions and Christmas."
Master Tau reported on the planning meeting held prior to the regular meeting. He asked that everyone complete the survey he handed out during the planning meeting and return to him as soon as possible.
Richard Mangel, state overseer, presented a five-year recognition to Morgan Tau and a 55-year recognition seal to Chester Tau, Hayfield Grange. Also to receive recognition but unable to attend were Alfred Stewart, 60 years, and Kevin Merritt, 40 years.
Susan Tau, delegate to State Grange, presented her report. She presented awards to Arvilla Allen, Pomona lecturer; Chester Tau, Hayfield lecturer; and certificates to Family Activities chairmen Arlene Mattera, Rundells; Mary Horne, Atlantic; and Alverna Hotchkiss, Pomona Grange.
There were 111 hats, mittens and gloves collected for the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party.
The March 4 meeting will be held at Atlantic if the hall is available, and if not, at Hayfield.
