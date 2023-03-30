On Saturday, Chuck Joy, a poet from Erie who has been a trailblazer for local poets and wordsmith over the years, will be at Poetic Evenings at Meadville Council on the Arts, 910 Market St. Sign-ups are at 7:30 p.m.
Organizers describe Poetic Evenings as an ongoing night of poetry, singers, songwriters and book writers that has been taking place for more than five years.
A child psychiatrist, Joy also was Erie County poet laureate from 2018 to 2021 and was host to Erie’s weekly poetry events for several years. He has published several collections of poetry and is featuring a new collection from What Why Aesthetics called “Vinyl.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.