The Playshop Theatre at Allegheny College will present the critically acclaimed hit “She Kills Monsters,” with performances April 28 to 30 at 8 p.m. and May 1 at 2:30 p.m. in the Gladys Mullenix Black Theatre on campus.
Qui Nguyen’s action-packed comedic drama follows a very average Agnes as she goes on a Dungeons & Dragons quest to make sense of the death of her little sister, Tilly. Monster melees, puppetry, fantasy cosplay, the 1990s, coming-out stories and mourning meet for this energetic yet moving show.
Tickets are $10 for the general public; $8 for Allegheny employees, senior citizens and non-Allegheny students; and free to Allegheny students. Reservations may be made online at the Playshop box office, sites.allegheny.edu/playshop, or by calling (814) 332-3414. All audience members must wear a mask for the duration of the play.
Allegheny officials said that this production includes depictions of anti-LGBT bullying, choreographed fantasy-themed violence, and a character with both disabled and able-bodied scenes played by an able-bodied actor.