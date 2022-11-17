The Playshop Theatre at Allegheny College will present the Broadway hit play “A Doll’s House, Part 2” with performances Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Gladys Mullenix Black Theatre on the Allegheny College campus.
Fifteen years after slamming the door on her husband, children and bourgeois life, Nora returns in a whirlwind of funny, determined and righteous anger to reclaim what is hers. Lucas Hnath's “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” presented on Broadway in 2017, is a thoughtful and beautifully rendered contemporary play that asks the difficult question, "How much has really changed?" The Allegheny production is directed by Professor of Theatre and Performance Studies Mark Cosdon.
“Lucas Hnath’s new play ingeniously addresses themes like self-reliance, the rights of women, and the long-lasting repercussions of our actions,” explains Cosdon. In 1879, Henrik Ibsen shocked audiences with his play “A Doll’s House,” which was widely viewed as a radically controversial work. However, Ibsen’s conclusion left much that was unresolved. Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2” boldly imagines the aftermath, some 15 years later. Cosdon continues, “While our production is in conversation with Ibsen’s original, there’s no need whatsoever to be familiar with Ibsen’s play. ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ is a very smart and very funny stand-alone play.”
“A Doll’s House, Part 2” features Allegheny students Jillian Bradley, Matthew Dugan, Bella James and Vanessa Kocher.
The production’s scenic designer is Michael Mehler. The lighting designer is Amanda Fallon, a 2018 Allegheny graduate. The sound design is by Maria Cabrera with technical direction by LeeAnn Yeckley. Costume design is by Uriel Gomez, a 2012 Allegheny graduate. The stage manager is Sydnie Patton-Neil.
Tickets are $10 for the general public; $8 for Allegheny employees, senior citizens and non-Allegheny students; free to Allegheny students. Reservations may be made online at the Playshop box office: sites.allegheny.edu/playshop or by phoning (814) 332-3414.
Theater officials advise that “A Doll’s House, Part 2” includes some strong language. The running time is 90 minutes and there is no intermission.
