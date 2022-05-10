Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at Byler's Amish Restaurant, Liberty Street, Jamestown, at 12:30 p.m. May 19.
All members and friends are welcome.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sara Ann Byler, 76, of 7846 Route 474, Panama, NY, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 1, 2022, while visiting family in Kentucky. She was born October 5, 1945, in Middlefield, OH, a daughter of the late Andy R. and Sarah Graber Miller. Surviving is her husband, Daniel D. Byler; 8 children:…
A Celebration of Life will be held for Richard Consla on May 14, 2022 at Loucks WTC Auction building, located at 16218 Route 198W, Saegertown, from 1PM to 4PM. Refreshments will be provided.