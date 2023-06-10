{div class=”yahoo-style-wrap”}{div dir=”ltr” data-setdir=”false”}Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 members will meet for lunch at Mama Jane’s, Greenville, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. All members and friends are welcome.{/div}{/div} {div class=”yahoo-style-wrap”}{div dir=”ltr” data-setdir=”false”} {/div}{/div}

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you