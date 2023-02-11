{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 members will meet for lunch at Joe & Co. in Greenville on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.{/span} Note the change of place. All members and friends are invited.
PJHS Class of 1953 will meet for lunch
