Pymatuning Jamestown High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at Byler’s Amish Restaurant, Liberty Street, Jamestown, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. All members and friends are welcome.
PJHS Class of 1953 to meet Thursday
