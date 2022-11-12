Pymatuning Jamestown High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at Byler’s Amish Restaurant, Liberty Street, Jamestown at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. All members and friends are welcome.
PJHS Class of 1953 to meet Thursday
