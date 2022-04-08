Roger James Orr, 85, of Meadville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was born July 22, 1936 in Meadville, a son of James O. and Katheryn Sayre Orr. He married Alma L. Hull in 1958. Roger was a graduate of Randolph-East Mead High School. He received his bachelor…