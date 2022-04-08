Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at Byler's Country Restaurant on April 20 at 12:30 p.m.
The restaurant, which is a change from the class' usual meeting space, is located at 110 Liberty St., Jamestown.
Roger James Orr, 85, of Meadville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was born July 22, 1936 in Meadville, a son of James O. and Katheryn Sayre Orr. He married Alma L. Hull in 1958. Roger was a graduate of Randolph-East Mead High School. He received his bachelor…