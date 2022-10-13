Pymatuning Jamestown High School Class of 1953 members will meet for lunch at Byler’s Amish Restaurant, Liberty Street, Jamestown, Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m. All members and friends are welcome.
PJHS Class of 1953 to meet Oct. 20
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Early voting
Have you already voted or will you vote early in the fall election?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Vernon Township shuts one of its fire departments for financial concerns
- Cochranton man killed in crash
- Couple found dead near Joshua, Texas; foul play suspected
- Law enforcement familiar with angler at center of fishing cheating scandal
- Police: Woman tried to burn down her own Meadville apartment
- Crawford County's 'most wanted' for Oct. 11, 2022
- Two-vehicle crash Thursday night claims one life
- UPDATE: Identities not yet released in Route 8 fatal crash
- Bridge dedication honors late Pennsylvania State Police investigator
- Area pastor heading to trial on charges of inappropriate contact with teen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.