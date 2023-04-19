Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 members will meet for lunch at Mama Jane’s Eatery, 36 Hadley Road, Greenville, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. All members and friends are welcome.
PJHS class of 1953 meets for lunch Thursday
