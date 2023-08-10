Members of Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will celebrate the 70th anniversary of their graduation at 5 p.m. Friday at the Greenville Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
PJHS Class of 1953 anniversary is Friday
