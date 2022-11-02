The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold an open house Nov. 12 at 9 a.m., where prospective students and families can learn more about available programs.
Prospective students and families will be able to meet with the hub’s partners from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. to discuss the wide array of programs that are available. The event concludes with an opportunity for guests to ask questions.
Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub was launched in the fall of 2020 to provide educational and workforce opportunities for residents in the region. The hub’s partners are Pitt-Titusville, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, the University of Pittsburgh’s Swanson School of Engineering’s Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC), Brockway Center for Arts and Technology at Titusville (BCAT), and the Manchester Bidwell Corp.
The MAC’s workforce training options at the hub continue to expand. Having debuted a basic manufacturing course in 2021 and graduated its first cohort of students, the center has added an advanced training course covering computer numerical control (CNC) programming for 2022 and will continue to provide Pitt-quality instruction from Roberto Rincon. The MAC’s next cohorts for both day and evening classes will begin on Jan. 9, 2023.
Taking advantage of the hub’s excellent placement, NPRC continues to use the Pitt-Titusville campus as one of its instructional locations for a variety of associate degree programs, including business administration, criminal justice, general studies and early childhood education. In addition to its many two-year degrees, NPRC also continues to provide prerequisite classes for students wanting to enter Pitt-Titusville’s associate of science in nursing program, recently rated the sixth-best nursing program in the state by registerednursing.org.
The BCAT at Titusville launched its no-cost clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy programs in the summer of 2022 with the assistance of Manchester Bidwell for the purpose of providing certifications for entry-level medical workers. The program debuted at a maximum capacity under the instruction of Jessica Hummer, the program’s acting director and lead instructor.
• More information and to RSVP: Visit upt.pitt.edu/openhouse.
