Seven nursing graduates from the region were recognized Saturday during the annual nursing pinning ceremony and commencement exercises at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
“It takes a very special person to be a nurse,” Pitt-Titusville’s president, Richard T. Esch, said during the nursing pinning, “someone who not only has the knowledge and dedication but also possesses a deep well of compassion and empathy.”
During the pinning ceremony, a ceremony that dates back to the 1860s, graduates received nursing pins. The pin symbolizes the Red Cross of St. George, which was awarded to Florence Nightingale for her service during the Crimean War, a tradition that continues.
At the conclusion of commencement, the new graduates proceeded to the courtyard on campus where they rang the campus bell, which signified their graduate status.
