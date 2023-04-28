The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford recently honored 20 students for leadership and service to the university.
• Brooklyn Kridler of Cochranton, an early level education (preK-four) student, received the Unsung Champion Award. This award is for a club member who may not hold an official position but works diligently behind the scenes to make great contributions to the club or organization.
• Whitney McCormick of Meadville, a criminal justice student, received the Commitment to Justice Award. This award is presented to a student who has demonstrated a commitment to justice and/or has been an activist, trying to create positive change for the campus, the Pitt-Bradford community, and/or the world. The individual should have strong leadership, passion, and dedication to a particular issue or collection of issues.
