The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford recently named nearly 300 students to its spring dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Area students among those named to the dean’s list were:

Brooklyn Kridler of Cochranton

Brookelyn Garvey of Conneaut Lake

Patricia Claire Siana of Titusville

Conan Young of Titusville

Jazmyn Young of Titusville

Peyton Crays of Venango

