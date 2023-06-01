The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford recently named nearly 300 students to its spring dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Area students among those named to the dean’s list were:
• Brooklyn Kridler of Cochranton
• Brookelyn Garvey of Conneaut Lake
• Patricia Claire Siana of Titusville
• Conan Young of Titusville
• Jazmyn Young of Titusville
• Peyton Crays of Venango
