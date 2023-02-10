The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 283 students to its fall dean’s list. Dean’s List status is awarded to students who have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Among those named to the dean’s list were:

Brooklyn Kridler of Cochranton, early level education (pre-K to four)

Sydney Kircher of Guys Mills, biology

Benjamin Gidor of Titusville, communications

Patricia Claire Siana of Titusville, biology

Samuel Wright of Titusville, exercise science

Conan Young of Titusville, biology

Duncan Young of Titusville, biology

Jazmyn Young of Titusville, nursing

Peyton Crays of Venango, accounting

