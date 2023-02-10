The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 283 students to its fall dean’s list. Dean’s List status is awarded to students who have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Among those named to the dean’s list were:
• Brooklyn Kridler of Cochranton, early level education (pre-K to four)
• Sydney Kircher of Guys Mills, biology
• Benjamin Gidor of Titusville, communications
• Patricia Claire Siana of Titusville, biology
• Samuel Wright of Titusville, exercise science
• Conan Young of Titusville, biology
• Duncan Young of Titusville, biology
• Jazmyn Young of Titusville, nursing
• Peyton Crays of Venango, accounting
