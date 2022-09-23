Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society of Northwest Pennsylvania will host its Fall Harvest Show on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the show grounds, 16601 State Route 198, Saegertown, which is located west of Exit 154 on Interstate 79.
Those attending can participate or watch the antique tractor pulls, which are open to members over the age of 16 with tractors older than 1960. Registration and weigh-in begins at 9 a.m. with pulls starting at noon. Homemade harvest vegetable soup served with bread and apple butter will be available in the steam kitchen, a cider press will be in operation, homemade pies with ice cream will be available, and a flea market will take place.
Agricultural farm equipment demonstrations are held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., featuring “silo filling” where corn is run through a binder and ensilage cutter, then blown into a wagon. Individuals can bring their antique tractor, classic car, truck, farm or construction equipment and gas engines to display.
Admission is free. The group’s membership meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
For questions regarding tractor pulls, contact Josh Morrow at (814) 823-3624 For all other inquiries, contact Judy Dengler at (814) 763-5053.
• More information: Visit pioneersteamandgas.com or the group’s Facebook page.
