The Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society of Northwest Pennsylvania announces its officers and directors for 2023.
New leaders are: president, Dave Goodwill; vice president, Mike Steigerwald; secretary, Judy Dengler; treasurer, Leitha Goodwill; and membership secretary, Nancy Edder. Newly elected directors include Matt Hickin, Tracey Crawford, Steve Goodwill, Brian Wedekind and Josh Morrow. Existing directors include Jeff Hickin, Steve Cornelius, Gary Gastemire, Barb Clark, Chris Casbohm, Jimmy Anderson, Herb Jankovich, Danielle Goodwill, Lew Dille and Norm Thomas.
Anyone interested in steam and gas engines, agricultural or construction equipment is welcome. Yearly memberships are available. Contact Nancy Edder at (814) 476-7569 for membership information. Other inquiries can be directed to David Goodwill at (814) 663-1291.
The engine society can be found at pioneersteamandgas.com or on Facebook at Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society.
