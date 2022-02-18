Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society of northwestern Pennsylvania memberships are now available.
A yearly membership includes a subscription to four issues of the “Smoke and Fumes” newsletter and free entrance to the 2022 shows, including Spring Gas-Up on June 4, the Summer Show July 15-17, and the Fall Harvest Show on Oct. 8.
Memberships are needed to participate in the Antique Tractor Pulls during the shows, officials said.
The summer show features garden tractors and Pennsylvania-made engines.
New members are welcome at the monthly membership meetings, held the second Saturday of the month from February through December.
Family memberships are $15, individual memberships are $10, and junior memberships are $5. Checks can be made payable to the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society and mailed to Nancy Edder, 8700 Edinboro Road, McKean, PA 16426. Additional questions can be directed to David Goodwill at (814) 663-1291.
Find us on the web at pioneersteamandgas.com or on Facebook at Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society.