Pine Masonic Lodge in Linesville will be hosting a book sale and chili cook-off on Saturday to benefit the Linesville Public Library.
A wide selection of used books will be offered on donation-based pricing between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Chili cook-off tickets will be available at the door beginning at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets are $10, with additional refreshments, raffles and 50/50 opportunities available. Participants will be asked to cast a vote for their favorite selection.
“As Masons, we have a deep and traditional support for literacy and libraries,” said Ben Pouliot, chair of the Pine Lodge Activity Committee.
The Lodge has also hosted numerous blood drives, community meetings, and other outreach events at its location in Linesville. This is its first partnership with the Linesville Public Library.
Renee Grout, director of the Linesville Public Library expressed optimism for the event. “The library is excited to participate! I can’t express my gratitude enough.”
In addition to traditional library services such as general materials circulation, internet access, and literacy programs, the Linesville Public Library offers a wide variety of classes ranging from crafting to sign language.
The event will be held at the Pine Lodge Masonic Hall at 101 E. Erie Street, Linesville. All of the day’s proceeds will benefit the Linesville Public Library and its programming.
• More information: Email bpouliot88@gmail.com or call (814)720-5131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.