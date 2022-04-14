The Academy Theatre presents “Peter Pan” starting Friday.
Broadway’s timeless classic musical, based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale, whisks you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up.
The cast is led by Julie Cepec as Peter Pan.
“Even when we’re rehearsing the children are like, from the top? And we say, no halfway through, and the kids are disappointed because they want to go from the top again. They’re also sad when it’s time to leave. As adults, we get tired and have to go to work and lose that energy,” Cepec said.
She also excited for the audience to see the energy that the kids bring to the show.
Bob Martin, who plays Captain Hook, says “This is a very fun role play. He’s a villain but also a goofball. I couldn’t wait to get started rehearsing for the show because it has always been one of my favorites. I was in the generation that grew up watching it in black and white on television with Mary Martin. And then a few decades later I got the chance to see it on Broadway and was just bowled over by it. I hope everyone in the area can get to the show. It’s just such a fun show, the musics great, it’s got classic tunes in it and it’s just fun for the whole family.”
While “Peter Pan” returns to the Academy Theatre, so does the Never Never Land Party. This is a party for children to attend to meet the cast and get involved with theatre. The Never Never Land Party will be held on April 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this event, kids get a chance to read with Wendy, sword fight with Peter, do crafts and get their faces painted. The cost is $10 and can be purchased online at theacademytheatre.org.
“Peter Pan” runs through May 8 at Meadville’s historic Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St.
Tickets are $22 (adult), $20 (senior citizens) or $16 (students) with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
• More information: Call (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online free of any additional convenience fees.