“Peter Pan” continues its high-flying run this weekend at the Academy Theatre.
Academy officials said that audiences are responding to the performances with the enthusiasm of children who “Never want to grow up.”
“It was like being a child again!” one guest said, according to the Academy. “We are so lucky to have this theatre here,” another said.
Under the direction of Julia Kemp, the cast and crew transport the audience from the Darling children’s nursery to Neverland, where adventure awaits with Lost Boys, Indians and the dreaded Captain Hook, and his comically inclined band of buccaneers. Julie Cepec takes the stage (and the air!) as Peter Pan, aided by Bob Martin as Captain Hook and Maesa Burns as Wendy.
The set crew has spent considerable time building this extravagant set, spending weeks and weekends volunteering their time. The cast has spent just as much time rehearsing Peter Pan for four weekends of performances.
Theater officials are encouraging audiences to not miss their chance to visit their childhood again or pass on those feelings to the next generation.
Performances are weekends through May 8 at the Academy, 275 Chestnut St.
Tickets are $22 (adult), $20 (senior citizens) or $16 (students), with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online free of additional convenience fees.
• Times and ticket sales: Call (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org.