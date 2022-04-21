The Academy Theatre’s high-flying production of “Peter Pan” is stunning audiences with fantastic performances and eye-popping sets and special effects.
The cast’s performances were given a boost by the dedication and craftsmanship of a volunteer set construction team that brought both early 20th century architecture and Never Neverland fantasy to life as only The Academy Theatre can. “It’s amazing what this regional theatre can do with all volunteer work and help from our community.” said Academy Theatre Administrator Darrel Whitney. “I have seen and been a part of productions across the continent, and The Academy always delivers a production on par or greater than most productions in all of western Pennsylvania.”
The set crew, led by set managers Joan and Peter Castelli, Dennis Frampton and Artistic Director Julia Kemp, transports the audience from an early 20th century nursery to Never Never Land and all its trappings — including Captain Hook’s pirate ship and the Lost Boys hideout.
“Instrumental in the success of any of our endeavors are our volunteers and their extraordinary efforts,” said Joan Castelli, secretary of the Academy’s Board of Directors. “Their dedication and commitment to the theatre is greatly appreciated.”
Countless hours were spent constructing, painting and decorating the set to ensure that audiences would be enchanted at every scene change. Decoupage, papier mache, paint, foam molding, carpentry and hand-painted works of art can be seen on display during the show. A “Star Curtain” that was constructed using over 500 individual lights on 22 different strands gives the effect of the actors flying through the night sky. Other special effects include the ability to make actors fly across the stage, executed by a group of specially trained local volunteers using technology provided by ZFX Inc. All of this work along with the singing, dancing and acting in the production highlight what we have come to expect from Academy Theatre shows in the past.
While “Peter Pan” returns to the Academy, so does the Never Never Land Party. This is a party for children to attend to meet the cast and get involved with theatre. The Never Never Land Party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Kids will get a chance to read with Wendy, sword fight with Peter, do crafts and get their faces painted. Cost is $10 and can be purchased with cash at the door or online at theacademytheatre.org.
Peter Pan runs through May 8 at the historic Academy, 275 Chestnut St. Tickets are $22 (adult), $20 (senior citizens) or $16 (students), with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
• More information: Call (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online free of any additional convenience fees.