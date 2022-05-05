J.M Barrie’s” Peter Pan” is an iconic story whose title character first appeared in a 1902 novel.
He is a carefree spirit, who never wants to grow up, embodying innocence, wonder and unbreakable confidence. Now, 120 years after the character’s creation, “Peter Pan” is brought to life once more by the Academy Theatre. “Peter Pan” concludes its run this weekend in Meadville.
Over 2,000 people have visited the Academy to see the long-awaited retelling of the classic tale, and numbers are rising for the last three performances, officials said.
The cast is led by Julie Cepec as Peter Pan. Cepec is an Allegheny College alumna who began performing with the Academy in 2018. She most recently starred as Sophie Sheridan in the 2019 production of “Mamma Mia!” Her athleticism, dance ability, strong voice and charisma on stage make for the perfect representation of Peter Pan and keep audiences captivated as they navigate Neverland.
Maesa Burns delights as the lovely and motherly Wendy Darling, closely following Peter from one adventure to the next. With strong comedic chops, Burns adds a touch of goofiness to Wendy not often found in other adaptations. Bob Martin, formerly of the Riverside Inn and now Peek’n Peak’s Medieval Feast, delights as Mr. Darling and the vile Captain Hook. Rounding out the rest of the talented cast are Jace Digiacomo, Trevor Graybill, Christopher Warner, Kieran Sears, Racheal Graybill, Vidal Mangal, Johna Oates, LaWrynn Edwards, Elaina Graybill, Emiley Schnauber, Ruby Retchloff, Annalese Bresee, Winstynn Oates, Lucas Muckinhaupt, Alyssa Whalen, Arianna Palmiero, Aubrianna Sheckler, Maeve Wakefield, Ella Worley, William Graybill, Atlee Graybill, Nathaniel Graybill, Arion Knott and Nadine Shaut, along with a hard-working backstage crew.
In addition to the show, the Academy is also presenting the Peter Pan Children’s Ensemble, led by Autumn Vogel and sponsored by Meadville Medical Center. Over 30 children ranging from 6 to 13 years old have rehearsed a routine to “I Won’t Grow Up” over the course of several weeks, and present their number during intermission of each Sunday matinee. It is a wonderful opportunity for students to go through the process of learning choreography and performing in front of large crowds. The ensemble will conclude its performances on Sunday.
“Peter Pan” continues its run Friday through Sunday at the Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2.
• More information on times and ticket sales: Call (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online free of any additional convenience fees. Tickets are $22 (general admission), $20 (senior citizens) or $16 (students) with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.