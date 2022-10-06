Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) recently announced the launch of the Academy for Creative Aging, a free, digital platform that offers a certificate of completion for teaching artists and on-demand video lessons for older adults.
Research indicates that working with artists and engaging in creative activities can decrease feelings of loneliness and isolation in older adults. The Academy for Creative Aging, which was developed by a team of industry experts, prepares teaching artists to better understand and support the unique needs of the aging brain. Custom curriculum outlines research in the field and evidenced-based strategies through interactive modules.
Two tracks are available on the site (academyforcreativeaging.org). The Academy’s Professional Development track provides a module-based, certificate pathway to bolster credentials and deepen expertise and understanding for teaching artists and professionals working with older adults in creative environments. To attain a certificate, users must complete a series of online modules containing interactive videos, reading assignments and resources. Each module ends with a formative assessment that uses prompts to stimulate critical thinking and reinforce the content.
The platform’s Lessons on Demand track provides individuals and groups with the opportunity to explore and enjoy the Academy’s complete video catalog. Lessons on Demand is an alternative to the Academy’s certificate track and aims to provide users with an entertaining and stimulating creative resource, including videos on Indian classical dance, how to create a still-life self-portrait, storytelling through theatre, and jazz singing fundamentals.
Inspiration for development of the Academy for Creative Aging stemmed from the PCA’s awareness of a critical need for consistent, professionally designed teaching artist training tools. Combining development of evidence-based creative aging training modules for teaching artists with accessible, video-based art lessons to reach the state's senior population supports strategic goals of both the PCA and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA).
Pennsylvania has the fifth “oldest” population in the nation with more than 3.3 million individuals 60 years and older and more than 2.4 million citizens 65 and older. PDA data estimates that by 2030, there will be more than 3.9 million Pennsylvanians 60 and older.
