School Retirees
Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR) of Crawford County is planning a gathering at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 18276 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
All retirees from any of the Crawford County school districts — which include principals, teachers, office staff, nurses, cafeteria workers, janitors and bus drivers — who would like to know the benefits of being a member of this organization are welcome to attend. The group has not met since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees can purchase lunch if they want to eat during the meeting.
• To RSVP: Call Barb Stockton at (814) 425-2025.
