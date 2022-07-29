Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR) of Crawford County is planning a gathering at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 18276 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, on Aug. 10 at 11:30 a.m.

All retirees from any of the Crawford County school districts — which include principals, teachers, office staff, nurses, cafeteria workers, janitors and bus drivers —  who would like to know the benefits of being a member of this organization are welcome to attend. The group has not met since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees can purchase lunch if they want to eat during the meeting. 

• To RSVP: Call Barb Stockton at (814) 425-2025.

