Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR) is having a meeting at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, today at 11:30 a.m.
All retirees from the Crawford County School Districts, which includes principals, teachers, office staff, nurses, cafeteria workers, janitors and bus drivers, are invited.
Those attending can learn of the benefits from being a member of PASR, organizers said. Attendees may purchase lunch while at the meeting.
• To RSVP: Call (814) 425-2025.
