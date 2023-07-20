The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and its various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo this weekend in connection with the Oil Heritage Festival in Oil City.
The event will take place Saturday in the parking lot between the PennDOT District 1 office and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) facility along Elm Street in downtown Oil City.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and activities will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All attendees should bring a bicycle and helmet and be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can sign a permission slip for participation.
Preregistration is available by visiting PennDOT.pa.gov/district1 and selecting the “Bike Rodeo Registration” tab. The event is open to all children ages 5 to 12.
Participants will have a chance to win Oil Heritage Festival ribbons as they complete various stations that teach safe biking habits. The Venango County Sheriff’s Office will conduct helmet and bicycle inspections for all riders prior to participation.
A random drawing will be held to give away two bicycles. There also will be a free hot dog lunch.
