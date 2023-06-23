The winners of the Dr. Larry Beuchat Science Scholarship for the Maplewood attendance area are Rachel Brown, McKenna Crawford, Andrea Palotas, Brenna Palmiero and Madelyn Zook. Each student will receive a one-time award of $1,000.
The Nancy J. Stutzman Scholarship in the amount of $200 each goes to Jordyn Wheeler from the Cambridge Springs campus, Brenna Palmiero from the Maplewood campus, and Ella Worley from the Saegertown campus.
The Jake Boyle Memorial Scholarship with a one-time award of $1,000 is given to McKenna Crawford from the Maplewood attendance area.
The Rachael Elizabeth Graham Memorial Scholarship one-time award of $300 goes to to Sadie Thomas from the Maplewood attendance area.
