The PENNCREST Scholarship Foundation recently announced the winners of its scholarship awards:
• McKenzie Means, Maplewood attendance area, for winning the Rachael Elizabeth Graham Memorial Scholarship one-time award amount of $300.
• Liliane Moorhead, Maplewood attendance area, for winning the Nancy J. Stutzman Scholarship one-time award amount of $450.
• Dylan Flinchbaugh, Saegertown attendance area, for winning the Nancy J. Stutzman Scholarship one-time award amount of $450.
• Jesse McFadden, Maplewood attendance area, for winning the Jake Boyle Memorial Scholarship one-time award amount of $1,000.
• Landon Caldwell, Saegertown attendance area, for winning the R.A. Nielson Scholarship annual award amount of $2,000.
• Tanner Horn, Lillian Moorhead, Jordyn Ploski and Zoey Hall, Maplewood attendance area, for the Dr. Larry R. Beuchat Science Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 each. This scholarship helps Maplewood students who are majoring in a hard science.
