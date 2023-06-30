These students have been named to the honor roll at PENNCREST Cyber Academy for the fourth grading period.
HIGH HONORS
12th Grade
Samantha Cooper
Hannah Tomer
10th Grade
Triniti Caldwell
Ninth Grade
Taylor Creacraft
Megan Phelan
Lucas Kreibel
HONORS
12th Grade
Alexis Bahle
Addilyn Clark
Carletta Daughenbaugh
David Drew
Lila Farrell
Allyson Hunt
Garrick Jordan
Savanna Manross
Daisy McCormick
Erica Ware
Robert Wilcox
Casey Williams
Sydney Bowersox
Noel Williams
11th Grade
Brewster Brown
Bailey Morris
Devan Saeger
Gabriel Clayton
Josephine Cozzens
Emma Hamilton
Jordan Gabriel
Olivia Radwick
Arion Knott
Violet Shetler
10th Grade
Justin Crawford
Azora Riggle
Gavin Seeley
Eighth Grade
Trent Hosick
Apple Williams
