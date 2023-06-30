These students have been named to the honor roll at PENNCREST Cyber Academy for the fourth grading period.

HIGH HONORS

12th Grade

Samantha Cooper

Hannah Tomer

10th Grade

Triniti Caldwell

Ninth Grade

Taylor Creacraft

Megan Phelan

Lucas Kreibel

HONORS

12th Grade

Alexis Bahle

Addilyn Clark

Carletta Daughenbaugh

David Drew

Lila Farrell

Allyson Hunt

Garrick Jordan

Savanna Manross

Daisy McCormick

Erica Ware

Robert Wilcox

Casey Williams

Sydney Bowersox

Noel Williams

11th Grade

Brewster Brown

Bailey Morris

Devan Saeger

Gabriel Clayton

Josephine Cozzens

Emma Hamilton

Jordan Gabriel

Olivia Radwick

Arion Knott

Violet Shetler

10th Grade

Justin Crawford

Azora Riggle

Gavin Seeley

Eighth Grade

Trent Hosick

Apple Williams

