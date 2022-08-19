Paula Jo (Harakal) Lynch of Meadville was one of 530 students who received diplomas during Edinboro University’s commencement ceremonies this spring.
Lynch graduated with a master of arts in counseling — clinical mental health counseling & art therapy with additional substance abuse disorder certification. She was awarded the Authenticity Award for her notable efforts throughout the program.
Lynch graduated with Alpha Epsilon Lambda Professional Service Recognition High Honors in the Graduate Program.
