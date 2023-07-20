The Crawford County Conservation District has announced Hartstown resident Megan Kantz as the recipient of the Patty Runnels Women in Science Scholarship.
Kantz is a student at Mercyhurst University majoring in biology.
This $500 scholarship is given in honor of former Meadville resident Patty Runnels and funded by her family.
Runnels was active for about 40 years in the EASI (Environmental Alliance for Senior Involvement) group and later CCSEC (Crawford County Senior Environmental Corps), where she acted as secretary for the members, working with her husband, Dick.
CCSEC, a water quality monitoring group, was administered through the Crawford County Conservation District, where monthly meetings were held and water testing events and macroinvertebrate studies took place.
Runnels also volunteered at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center, assisting with some student field trips and environmental education programs. She enjoyed taking part in the annual great backyard bird count. Additionally, she lent a hand at Allegheny College Creek Connections symposiums each year, as well as with Woodcock Lake and Pymatuning fish habitat building projects and annual Linesville Fish Hatchery open house events.
