Passavant Memorial Homes Foundation (PMHF) encourages western Pennsylvania students to apply for the organization’s annual Community Service Scholarship.
The scholarship awards $10,000 in funding for post-secondary education tuition costs to a high school senior who exemplifies the commitment of PMHF and the late Jamie Ellenberger to serving and improving their community.
In addition to its focus on service to the community, criteria for PMHF’s scholarship include academic honors and awards and extracurricular activities, along with the completion of an application process and essays. Applicants must also submit three letters of recommendation highlighting the student’s character, academic achievements, and their demonstration of leadership in the community.
Eligible high schools include those in Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties.
Applications must be received by April 29.
• More information: Visit pmhfos.org.