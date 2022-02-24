Adamsville Presbyterian Church on Route 18 will hold a pancake breakfast March 5 from 7:30 to 11 a.m.
Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and drink. The price for adults is $6; children 5 to 12, $3; and kids under 5, free.
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Morning high of 34F with temps falling to near 25. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 25, 2022 @ 12:14 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.