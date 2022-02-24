Adamsville Presbyterian Church on Route 18 will hold a pancake breakfast March 5 from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and drink. The price for adults is $6; children 5 to 12, $3; and kids under 5, free.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you