A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held Feb. 18 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Faith Builders Christian School, 28527 Guys Mills Road, Guys Mills.
• More information: Call (814) 789-2303, extension 121.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 4:02 am
