The seventh annual Paddlefest, a fundraiser sponsored by the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society, was held at Fireman’s Beach on Aug. 5. A record-breaking 131 participants enjoyed a Dice Run, with kayaks and paddle boards visiting 10 docks around Ice House Bay and beyond, tossing floating dice into pool rings as well as kayakers racing a 3-mile course up the west side of the lake.
The morning was complete with the Barbara J taking spectators on a special cruise; Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department participating in the event with its spectacular water sprays; and gifts, prizes and music at the beach.
This fundraiser helps the society fulfill its mission of preserving and sharing the rich history of the Conneaut Lake area.
