The Outer Edge Figure Skating Club of Meadville will present “A Frozen Fantasy Land” ice show at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $5 and available at the door at the MARC, 800 Thurston Road.
The show will feature members of the club performing group numbers, solos and duets to a variety of fantasy- and superhero-themed music selections from “Avatar,” “Avengers,” “Lilo and Stitch,” “Star Wars” and more.
Members performing include Lydia Green, Elise Pierce, Breann Shilling, Alivia Hyde, Amber Potts, Zach Link, Madeline Hittle and Holly Maloney.
The Outer Edge Skating Club is concluding its second year and meets Saturdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at the MARC. The club held its inaugural show last spring. Members work on skating fundamentals, technique and choreography under the coaching of Maloney with assistance from Hannah Ogoreuc.
Membership information for the next season is available at the MARC at (814) 724-6006.